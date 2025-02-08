The week in charts: Rupee rattle, middle-class riddle, PM internship offers
SummaryEvery week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The Indian rupee has crossed the 87-per-dollar mark amid worries of more trade tariffs by US president Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Indian government is planning formal talks with the US to address disputes around trade. And over 82,000 offers have been made under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) until January end.