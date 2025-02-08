The week in charts: Rupee rattle, middle-class riddle, PM internship offers

Eye on AI

India is developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) chip ground-up to substitute Nvidia's processors, Mint reported. The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), in partnership with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC) and the National e-Governance Division, is leading the project, with the government targeting 2027 for domestic fabrication. The project aims to address the concerns about the lack of access to crucial AI technology since the US largely controls the semiconductor market. The ministry is currently working on the framework for the chip and an official announcement is expected later this year.