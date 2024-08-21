Cheap Asian motorcycles are transforming African cities

The two-wheelers are vital for the informal economy that makes up 86% of employment in Africa. “If you were to take them away, the economies of most sub-Saharan African cities would collapse," argues Roger Behrens of the University of Cape Town. They are a major source of jobs for young men (just 1% of drivers are female) at a time when African working-age populations are expanding faster than formal jobs. There are at least 1.5m riders in Kenya alone, more than 50% of the number of public employees.