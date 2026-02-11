Cheaper US feed, fatter margins: Dairy association chief backs DDGS deal
DDGS is a by-product of ethanol production from maize, and is widely used as a high-protein, energy-rich ingredient in animal feed. The US, the world’s largest DDGS producer, mostly uses genetically modified corn for producing ethanol.
New Delhi: India’s decision to allow imports of dried distillers grains with solubles (DDGS) under the interim trade framework with the US will help bridge the country’s protein deficit in animal feed and offer a cost-effective alternative to conventional feed ingredients, the chief of the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) said.
