Cheaper US feed, fatter margins: Dairy association chief backs DDGS deal

DDGS is a by-product of ethanol production from maize, and is widely used as a high-protein, energy-rich ingredient in animal feed. The US, the world’s largest DDGS producer, mostly uses genetically modified (GM) corn for producing ethanol. Therefore, DDGS is a GM-based animal feed used for cattle, poultry, and fisheries. The opposition Congress has slammed the government’s decision to allow DDGS imports from the US, arguing that India has not approved the use of transgenic technologies in food crops beyond GM cotton. Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh called the move a “backdoor entry" of GM crops into the food chain. Transgenic technologies involve genetic changes by inserting genes from one species into another to introduce specific traits.