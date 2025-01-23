Chhattisgarh attracts proposals worth ₹6,000 crore in Mumbai investor meet

Chhattisgarh has secured investment proposals worth ₹6,000 crore from leading companies in sectors such as plastics, textiles, information technology, and food processing, the state government revealed during the Investor Connect event that it organized with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai.

The largest share of this investment, ₹2,367 crore, came from Ambuja Cements Ltd, it added.

Some of the significant proposals included Welspun Group's commitment to investing ₹500 crore, Drools' plans to invest ₹625 crore, Bombay Hospital Trust's offer to invest ₹700 crore, and Kritech Technologies' ₹600 crore investment.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state's strategic location, abundant resources, and business-friendly environment during the event. “Chhattisgarh is offering a unique opportunity in Central India, with ample electricity, water, human resources, and a peaceful environment for investment,” he said.

He also emphasized the success of previous investor meets in Raipur and Delhi, which collectively attracted over ₹15,000 crore in investment proposals.

Chhattisgarh is positioning itself as a leader in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, computing, and green hydrogen. The state is developing Nava Raipur as an IT hub, and a new data centre is being established there. Additionally, a pharmaceutical park, set to be the largest in central India, is under development.

The state government is also planning to establish a new industrial zone on 118 acres near Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar, aimed at fostering small, micro, and medium enterprises. Bastar and Surguja have been designated as priority areas for industrial investment, with incentives including a 50% to 100% discount on core sector incentives, iron, and coal royalties, as well as reimbursement of up to 150% on certain cesses.

