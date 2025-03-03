The Chhattisgarh government announced schemes for farmers, promoted infrastructural development and eased regulations and business costs in its annual budget for 2025-26 on Monday.

The budget would focus on good governance, enhancing infrastructure, technology inclusion, and industrial growth, according to a state government statement. Industries contributed to 48% of the state's total economic output, the government said.

The state's total economic output measured by the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2025-26 is projected to increase by 12% to ₹6.35 trillion. Chhattisgarh's fiscal deficit will widen to 2.97% of the GSDP in the same period, compared to 2.90% in 2024-25, according to the statement.

The initiatives for the upcoming fiscal include doubling the e-way bill limit to ₹1 lakh and waiving off old tax liabilities up to ₹25,000 to end long-pending litigation in an effort to support small traders and businesses. The state government has also announced the removal of cess on stamp duty for immovable property transactions.

Notably, the government has also announced a ₹1 reduction in the price of petrol for consumers and the creation of a pension fund for government employees for the first time.

The state has also announced the creation of a State Industrial Security Force, along the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force, for the security of economically important places.

The state's economic reforms assumed significance as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman touted competitive cooperative federalism in her budget speech on 1 February. She said a new investor-friendliness index of states will be created in 2025 and announced that states would be rewarded for economic reforms promoting investments.

The state's budget followed its 2024 Industrial Development Policy, which is closely linked to employment generation. Under the policy, if companies are willing to invest at least ₹1,000 crore and employ 1,000 local individuals, the state government has promised to provide a customized incentive package to investors.

The Chhattisgarh government's capital expenditure (capex) is estimated to be ₹26,341 crore for 2025-26, which is approximately 4.14% of its GSDP and about 18% higher than the allocation for the previous fiscal, the state government said.

The state government allocated ₹10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, focusing on farmer welfare and agricultural development. The budget also includes ₹600 crore for the Deendayal Upadhyaya Agricultural Laborers Welfare Scheme, which will provide annual financial assistance of ₹10,000 to 562,000 landless farmers.

The state has also allocated ₹3,500 crore to provide free electricity to agricultural pump users. Additionally, the government has allocated ₹750 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Union government's crop insurance scheme, to protect farmers from natural calamities and crop failures.

The government has also allocated ₹200 crore towards creating Chhattisgarh's first tourism destination. This assumes importance after the Union budget said it would develop major tourism centres across the country in collaboration with states.

