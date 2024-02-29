CEA V Anantha Nageswaran hails economy as India's GDP expands 8.4% in Q3 FY24 : ‘Defying expectations...'
After the release of India's GDP numbers in Q3 FY 24, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, on Thursday, hailed the data and said that India's GDP growth has continued to defy expectations and do better than what many had projected
