China adds to sanctions of US defense contractors over Taiwan arms sales
James T. Areddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jan 2025, 02:39 PM IST
SummaryBeijing sent a fresh warning to President-elect Donald Trump of the tools it can use to protect national interests.
China started the year with a broadside against U.S. defense contractors, responding to recently ramped-up Taiwan arms sales by the Biden administration and laying down a fresh warning to President-elect Donald Trump of tools Beijing can use to protect national interests.
