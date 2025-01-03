China adds to sanctions of US defense contractors over Taiwan arms sales

Before his November election, Trump suggested he would like to see a more transactional relationship with Taiwan—raising the question of whether he would step up arms sales to the island—and separately vowed retaliation against China if it were to threaten Taiwan. Trump told The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board in October that Xi wouldn’t dare to move against Taiwan because, he said, Xi sees Trump as “crazy," but that if he did, “I would say: if you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you at 150% to 200%."