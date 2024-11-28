China and Russia lead wage recovery while rich economies lag behind, UN says
SummaryIn its annual survey of wage developments, the UN said real wages are growing again, but remain below their prepandemic levels in many parts of the world even as they surge in China and Russia.
Real wages are growing again as the rise in inflation abates, but remain below their prepandemic levels in many parts of the rich world even as they surge in China and Russia, according to a report released Thursday by the United Nations.
