China announces fresh round of measures to boost property sector

China’s housing ministry has announced several measures aimed at boosting the country’s property sector, the latest effort by policymakers to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The ministry on Thursday said that it would fast-track credit for struggling property developers, and renovate 1 million apartments in so-called urban shantytowns, a strategy used in the country’s last real-estate slump.

More funds will be deployed for housing projects on the government’s “white list," with 4 trillion yuan, equivalent to $550 billion, in loans to be issued by the end of this year, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong said, urging banks to lend to as many projects as possible.

Projects on Beijing’s “white list" are eligible to receive government-backed financing to complete unfinished apartments and ensure home deliveries.

As of Wednesday, loans to qualified projects stood at 2.23 trillion yuan. That will double by the end of 2024, said Xiao Yuanqi, deputy director of the State Financial Regulatory Administration, in the same briefing.

The housing minister said that the government plans to renovate the 1 million apartments in urban shanty-towns by monetizing resettlements.

China launched a similar state-financed slum redevelopment program in 2015. Back then, local governments compensated the residents of demolished homes with cash or new housing, and state policy banks provided loans to local governments to finance the program.

At Thursday’s briefing, Ni said that state banks will offer similar financing support, and that local governments can issue special-purpose bonds to fund redevelopment. Commercial banks can extend loans to these projects too, the minister added.

China’s central bank is also mulling property-boosting measures. It’s considering allowing policy banks and commercial lenders to provide loans to property developers to buy land, and could tap relending facilities to offer banks these sorts of loans, said Tao Ling, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China.

The prolonged property downturn has exerted a huge drag on the Chinese economy. In the wake of a raft of stimulus measures announced by the central bank last month, the real-estate market has shown tentative signs of life.

Ni said at the briefing that property data in October is expected to show “positive and optimistic results."

