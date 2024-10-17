China announces fresh round of measures to boost property sector
Summary
- China’s housing ministry has announced several measures aimed at boosting the property sector, the latest effort by policymakers to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
China’s housing ministry has announced several measures aimed at boosting the country’s property sector, the latest effort by policymakers to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more