China announces fresh stimulus like rate cut and reserve reductions, to boost economy

China's central bank announced measures to revive its economy by cutting reserve requirements and lowering key interest rates, aiming to inject 1 trillion yuan into the market. This includes reducing mortgage loan rates and standardizing down payment ratios amid ongoing economic challenges.

AFP
Updated24 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST
People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng unveiled fresh measures to boost the struggling Chinese economy on September 24. (Pictured at a conference in Hong Kong last year)
People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng unveiled fresh measures to boost the struggling Chinese economy on September 24. (Pictured at a conference in Hong Kong last year) (Reuters / Tyrone Siu)

China's central bank on Tuesday unveiled fresh measures to boost the struggling economy, cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve and lowering a key interest rate.

China will "reduce the reserve requirement ratio and the policy interest rate, and drive the market benchmark interest rate downward", Pan Gongsheng told a news conference in Beijing.

"The reserve requirement ratio will be cut by 0.5 percentage points in the near future to provide long-term liquidity to the financial market of about 1 trillion yuan," he said.

Also Read | US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

Beijing would also "lower the interest rates of existing mortgage loans and unify the down payment ratios for mortgage loans", he added.

It will "guide commercial banks to lower the interest rates of existing mortgage loans to the vicinity of the interest rates of newly issued loans".

China's economy, the world's second-largest, has yet to achieve a highly anticipated post-pandemic recovery as it is battered by a prolonged property sector debt crisis, continued deflationary pressure and high unemployment.

Also Read | High-speed traders made $7 billion in Indian options market boom

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyChina announces fresh stimulus like rate cut and reserve reductions, to boost economy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    221.75
    09:43 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    1.4 (0.64%)

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    09:43 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    3.8 (2.47%)

    Tata Power

    463.55
    09:43 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    9.2 (2.02%)

    Bharat Electronics

    286.85
    09:42 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India

    5,340.15
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    346.45 (6.94%)

    Max Healthcare Institute

    1,103.95
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    49.85 (4.73%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,032.25
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    43.65 (4.42%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,350.00
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    55.9 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.