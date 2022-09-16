China beats US to re-emerge as India’s top trading partner4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:22 AM IST
Reflecting a sharp US demand slowdown, India’s exports also saw an 8% sequential fall in July to $6.7 bn, from $7.3 bn in June
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : China overtook the US to return as India’s largest trade partner with $11.49 billion worth of goods traded in July, data released by the commerce ministry showed, underscoring the country’s growing reliance on its northern neighbour.