China beats US to re-emerge as India’s top trading partner

A commerce department official said while the decline in exports to Beijing is largely due to a change in the direction of India’s exports away from China, the growth in imports from China has largely been driven by imports of capital goods and intermediate goods. Imports of consumer goods and raw materials constitute a smaller fraction of total imports from China, he said. He added that major items like chemicals used in industrial products imported from China are used in meeting growing demands for industrial inputs. Imports like active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug formulations provide the Indian pharma industry with raw material for producing finished goods, which are then exported, he said.

