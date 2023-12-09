China can’t shake deflation
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 09 Dec 2023, 01:03 PM IST
SummaryConsumer prices fell again last month, the latest sign of economic weakness.
SINGAPORE : Consumer prices in China fell for the second straight month, a deepening bout of deflation that shows Beijing’s efforts to reignite faltering growth are falling short.
