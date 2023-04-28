Home / Economy / China Celebrates Economic Recovery, Pledges More Help on Jobs
China Celebrates Economic Recovery, Pledges More Help on Jobs

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 23, 2022 China's President Xi Jinping waves to the media during the introduction of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation's top decision-making body, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - President Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as China seeks to position itself as a peacemaker. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (AFP)

Communist Party’s top policy-making body acknowledges concerns about consumer demand

The top policy-making body of China’s Communist Party pledged to nurture the country’s economic recovery after better-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year, signaling optimism over the outlook for the economy while acknowledging problems such as local-government debt and youth joblessness.

