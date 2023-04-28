China Celebrates Economic Recovery, Pledges More Help on Jobs

China Celebrates Economic Recovery, Pledges More Help on Jobs3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Communist Party’s top policy-making body acknowledges concerns about consumer demand
The top policy-making body of China’s Communist Party pledged to nurture the country’s economic recovery after better-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year, signaling optimism over the outlook for the economy while acknowledging problems such as local-government debt and youth joblessness.
