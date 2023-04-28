China Celebrates Economic Recovery, Pledges More Help on Jobs

The top policy-making body of China’s Communist Party pledged to nurture the country’s economic recovery after better-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year, signaling optimism over the outlook for the economy while acknowledging problems such as local-government debt and youth joblessness.
The top policy-making body of China’s Communist Party pledged to nurture the country’s economic recovery after better-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year, signaling optimism over the outlook for the economy while acknowledging problems such as local-government debt and youth joblessness.
The world’s second-largest economy is expected to expand at a healthy clip this year after Beijing ditched its strict approach to controlling Covid-19 late last year. The upbeat projections offer support to a global economy beset by slowing growth in the U.S. and Europe as rising interest rates, stubborn inflation and the specter of financial-sector instability bear down on consumer and business spending.
The world’s second-largest economy is expected to expand at a healthy clip this year after Beijing ditched its strict approach to controlling Covid-19 late last year. The upbeat projections offer support to a global economy beset by slowing growth in the U.S. and Europe as rising interest rates, stubborn inflation and the specter of financial-sector instability bear down on consumer and business spending.
China’s economy expanded at 4.5% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier and economists expect growth for 2023 as a whole to match or exceed Beijing’s target of around 5%, as consumers splurge on shopping, eating out and traveling after a few years of sporadic lockdowns under the government’s zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic.
In a statement after a Friday meeting chaired by leader Xi Jinping, the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top policy committee, celebrated the lifting of what it had described as the “three pressures" on China’s economy: shrinking demand, shocks to supply and downbeat expectations for growth.
Still, it signaled that officials are mindful that a fully-fledged recovery isn’t yet assured, echoing broader uncertainty among economists over the durability of China’s expansion in the face of faltering demand for exports, subdued consumer confidence and weak private-sector investment in buildings and machinery.
“Demand is still insufficient," the Politburo said, according to a report by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. “Many difficulties and challenges still need to be overcome to promote high-quality development."
The Politburo’s assessment adds to a drumbeat of upbeat messages from China’s leaders as the economy revs up again after growth took a hit in 2022 due to mass lockdowns in major cities as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus strained the government’s pandemic controls. China’s economy expanded 3% last year, one of its weakest rates of growth since the 1970s.
China’s top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, earlier this month noted “demand expansion, recovering supply and improving expectations" in the economy after reopening. The central bank, the People’s Bank of China, said after a quarterly meeting of its advisory board that the domestic economy is recovering and improving.
The pace of recovery in the first quarter, as well as upbeat signals on growth from travel bookings, traffic and transit levels and other closely watched indicators, have nudged many economists to raise their expectations for economic growth this year.
HSBC Holdings PLC on Friday raised its forecast for Chinese growth this year to 6.3%, from 5.6% previously, citing an expected boom in consumer spending and the prospect of a resumption of investment growth in the property sector after a long spell of contraction.
On Friday, the Politburo pledged to support the recovery with proactive fiscal policy as well as prudent and targeted monetary policy, a stance that chimes with expectations among economists that officials aren’t likely to expand stimulus measures unless the economy lurches downward.
As is usual, the committee listed a variety of policy objectives without giving much detail about how they are to be achieved. The committee pledged to lift household incomes, promote services consumption and expand employment opportunities for university graduates, whose ranks are set to hit a fresh high this year.
The Politburo also said it would seek to strengthen the country’s lead in electric vehicles and foster the development of artificial-intelligence technologies. It reiterated an earlier commitment to promoting what it calls the “healthy development" of internet-platform companies following a crackdown on the sector that began in 2021, as well as a pledge to ensure unfinished apartment units are completed and delivered to home buyers.
It repeated its mantra that “homes are for living in, not for speculating on," while promising to rein in debt risks stemming from stretched local government finances. The Politburo also said it hoped to stabilize foreign investment and trade this year.