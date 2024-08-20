China says ‘please stop buying our bonds’

It is starting to work. China’s government bond yields have indeed picked up in the past week or so as state-backed banks appear to have turned into heavy sellers. Also helping to reverse the rally, China’s central bank said last month that it signed agreements with brokers to borrow “hundreds of billions" of yuan in government bonds. (100 billion yuan is equivalent to $14 billion). Regulators have also stepped up scrutiny on banks that have been active in the bond market.