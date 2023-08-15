China’s central bank cut key policy rates on Tuesday. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.50% from 2.65% earlier.

This is the second rate cut by China’s central bank in three months, in its efforts to boost economic recovery by stepping up monetary easing, Reuters reported.

In June, the PBOC had cut key policy rates to prop up the broad economy.

PBOC also injected 204 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos and cut borrowing costs by 10 basis points to 1.80% from 1.90% earlier, Reuters reported.

The cash injection was to counteract factors including tax payments in order to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", the PBOC said in an online statement.

The MLF rate serves as a guide to China’s lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) and markets mostly use the medium-term policy rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks. The monthly fixing of the LPR is due next Monday.

PBOC’s move to cut rates and loosen monetary policy comes at a time when other major global central banks are in the policy tightening cycles to tackle high inflation.

The latest rate cut by China’s central bank has widened the yield gap with other major economies. This has pressurized the yuan amid risks of capital outflows.

China's yuan has fallen 5% against the dollar so far this year, becoming one of the worst performing Asian currencies. The yuan traded at 7.2842 per dollar as of 0145 GMT, compared with the previous close of 7.2580, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, yields on China's 10-year government bonds eased to 2.56%, the lowest level since May 2020.

