China central bank cuts rates to boost economic recovery; a second rate cut in three months
This is the second rate cut by China’s central bank in three months, in its efforts to boost economic recovery by stepping up monetary easing.
China’s central bank cut key policy rates on Tuesday. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.50% from 2.65% earlier.