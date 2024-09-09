China consumer prices edge up to six-month high in August

  • Leaders in Beijing have been seeking to boost domestic activity as property sector woes and trade frictions weigh on confidence.

AFP
Published9 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
In this photo released on July 18, 2024, by Xinhua News Agency Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held from July 15 to 18 in Beijing. China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up a top-level meeting on Thursday by endorsing policies aimed at advancing the country's technological power and fortifying its national security.(Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released on July 18, 2024, by Xinhua News Agency Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held from July 15 to 18 in Beijing. China’s ruling Communist Party wrapped up a top-level meeting on Thursday by endorsing policies aimed at advancing the country’s technological power and fortifying its national security.(Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)(AP)

Chinese consumer inflation ticked up slightly in August to a six-month high, official data showed Monday, but the reading missed expectations and did little to soothe worries about sluggish spending in the world's number two economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) -- a key measure of inflation -- rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, up slightly from 0.5 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The figure was the highest since February but came in slightly lower than the 0.7 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

"Despite a weather-related surge in vegetable prices, a fall in energy prices and core inflation meant CPI only rose a touch," said Gabriel Ng, Assistant Economist at Capital Economics, in a note Monday.

While many major Western economies have been grappling with the threat of high inflation, China has instead been seeking to avert another dip into deflation.

At the end of 2023, the country sank into deflation for four months, with the sharpest contraction in consumer prices in 14 years in January.

"Deflation remains a major risk for China's economy," said Zhang Zhiwei, President and Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, in a note Monday.

"The fiscal policy stance needs to become more proactive in order to prevent the deflationary expectations from being entrenched," added Zhang.

The NBS also announced Monday that factory-gate prices slid 1.8 percent year-on-year, extending a deflationary run that has lasted since late 2022.

Chinese officials have ramped up support measures for the private sector recently in a bid to stimulate activity and spur on household consumption.

However, they have refused to unveil the bazooka-like stimulus seen during the global financial crisis and which many have called for.

Beijing has said it wants annual economic growth this year of around five percent.

But that is considered ambitious by many experts as a property sector crisis and high youth unemployment continue to complicate efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery.

 

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
