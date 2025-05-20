China cuts benchmark interest rates for the first time in seven months to aid growth; PBOC cuts LPR by 10 bps to 3%

China cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October on Tuesday, while major state banks lowered deposit rates as authorities work to ease monetary policy to help buffer the economy from the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The widely expected rate cuts are aimed at stimulating consumption and loan growth as the world's No. 2 economy softens, while still protecting commercial lenders' shrinking profit margins.

Still, the size of the rate reductions was mild and reflected the incremental pace of monetary easing in recent years and what analysts interpreted as some wariness among policymakers for more aggressive steps while they navigate the trade war with the United States.

The People's Bank of China said the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a benchmark determined by banks, had been lowered by 10 basis points to 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was reduced by the same margin to 3.5%.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. Both rates are now at the lowest level since China ravamped the LPR mechanism in 2019.

The lending rate cut was announced just after five of China's biggest state-owned banks said they had trimmed their deposit interest rates.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of China reduced deposit rates by 5-25 basis points (bps) for some tenors, according to rates shown on the banks' mobile apps. Reuters had reported on Monday that the banks planned to cut their deposit rates from Tuesday.

The deposit rate reductions should guide smaller lenders in making similar cuts.

Banking shares edged higher following the rate decision, with the CSI Bank Index rising 0.3%.

The rate cuts are part of a package of measures announced by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng and other financial regulators before talks between China and the U.S. in Geneva earlier this month that led to a de-escalation in their trade war.

Global investment banks are raising their forecasts for China's economic growth this year, after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause on tariffs, despite uncertainty around Sino-U.S. trade negotiations.

China's new home prices were unchanged in April from a month earlier, official data showed on Monday, extending the no-growth trend to nearly two years despite policymakers' efforts to stabilise the sector. Meanwhile, new bank loans also tumbled more than expected last month.

Major Chinese banks cut deposit rates in October and July last year as their profits came under pressure after the PBOC lowered lending rates. Prior to that, the banks made three rounds of such deposit rate cuts in 2023.

The Big Five lenders reported narrower margins on their first-quarter earnings and some a drop in profits as the banking sector is hit by a protracted economic slowdown.

Commercial banks' net interest margin - a key profitability measure - dropped to a record low 1.43% in the first quarter of this year, official data showed.