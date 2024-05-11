China disinflationary headwinds continue as consumers hold back

In the latest sign of tepid consumer sentiment, Chinese tourists spent less money on average during the recent Labor Day holiday when compared with prior years, despite traveling in greater numbers in the past. Tourism spending per capita over the five-day holiday that concluded Sunday was 11.5% lower than during the same period in 2019, the last prepandemic Labor Day holiday, according to calculations by economists at Citi, who pointed to signs that more travelers traveled to smaller cities where prices tend to be lower.