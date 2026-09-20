China drives India’s BRICS export surge to $19.9 billion; shipments to Japan, Italy, S Korea also gain

India's export volume to its partners in the BRICS group surged 34 per cent year-over-year in the period of April-August 2026-27. The biggest jump was seen in the exports to China, which increased 39 per cent, PTI reported. This highlights the growing importance of BRICS partners for India's export growth.

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"As India deepens its engagement with the BRICS bloc, strongest momentum is coming from the BRICS members, especially Core BRICS founding partners-- China, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia," PTI quoted an official as saying.

As per data from India's commerce ministry, India's export volume to the four core BRICS partners, namely, Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, grew by 34 per cent, up from USD 14.9 billion in April-August 2025-26 to USD 19.9 billion in April-August 2026-27.

When it comes to India's total exports, the share of these four countries grew was 9.2 per cent during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year while it was 8.1 per cent in the same period of 2025-26.

China is the largest contributor to this growth. India's exports to the country expanded by 39 per cent and reached USD 9.8 billion during the first five months of 2026-27.

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In the same time period, the fastest growth was recorded in exports to South Africa, which surged 58 per cent. Exports to Brazil grew 13 per cent and those to Russia grew 11 per cent.

"India is not only strengthening its trade footprint within BRICS but is also becoming more integrated with the bloc's largest economies. With exports to Core BRICS growing nearly three times faster than exports to the broader BRICS grouping, these markets are increasingly emerging as a key pillar of India's export strategy," PTI quoted a commerce ministry official as saying.

Exports to Japan, Italy, South Korea also grew India's exports to Japan grew by 43 per cent during April-August 2026-27 to USD 3.43 billion over the same period in the last fiscal year.

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India's is expanding its presence in sectors which align with Japan's industrial needs like energy products, electronics, and advanced materials.

The momentum in export growth is being led by mineral fuels, which saw an increase of USD 231.7 million (76 per cent), which highlights the increase in energy trade between the two countries.

Growth was also recorded in electronics and aluminium exports.

In the five months of 2026-27, India's exports to Italy grew to USD 3.92 billion from USD 3.02 billion from the same time period last year, thus showing a growth of 30 per cent.

Exports to South Korea grew 22 per cent to USD 3.21 billion.

With PTI inputs

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