A broad slowdown is gipping China’s economy—and the pressure is building
Even as China expands its high-tech reach and flex muscles over critical mineral domination, major economic indicators such heavy industry, property, consumption, and trade, all suggest a sharp slowdown.
China remains one of the world’s most powerful economies, with its influence still expanding in critical sectors. Its high-tech industries continue to grow, it is pushing aggressively for leadership in artificial intelligence, and its dominance over rare-earth minerals recently helped it clinch a trade truce with Washington.