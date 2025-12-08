A broad slowdown is gipping China’s economy—and the pressure is building

Painful pivot

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects China’s GDP growth at 4.8% for 2025, unchanged from earlier estimates, despite heightened US tariffs. However, a moderation is likely from next year. It projected growth to slow down to 4.2% by 2026 and 3.4% by 2030. It warned of downside risks, including deflationary pressures, weak domestic demand, and vulnerabilities in the property sector, now four years into its downturn, which continue to weigh on financial stability and credit quality.