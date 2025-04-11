China escalates trade war with Trump. Slaps 125% tariffs on US goods.
SummaryChina hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% from 84% early Friday intensifying the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Tesla halted new orders to China.
