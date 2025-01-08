China expands consumer subsidies to boost spending as tariff risk looms

China is widening the scope of its consumer goods trade-in program this year, as Beijing intensifies efforts to convince cautious households to spend as rising external uncertainties threaten exports’ ability to prop up economic growth.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, said Wednesday that the government will include more products in its home appliance trade-in program in 2025, extending state subsidies to microwave ovens, water purifiers, dishwasher and rice cookers.

Consumers who buy new mobile phones, tablets and smart watches will also qualify for a 15% subsidy for products priced at less than 6,000 yuan, or about $819. Total subsidies will be capped at 1,500 yuan per person per year, according to an official notice.

The move comes after Chinese leaders vowed in December to make boosting consumption a priority this year. Officials had said earlier in January that they would broaden the program, which encourages consumers to trade in and upgrade vehicles and home appliances.

Markets seemed unimpressed by the details of the program expansion, with benchmark indexes in both China and Hong Kong extending declines in early afternoon trade.

The pressure is on for China to revive depressed consumer confidence and weak consumption, which would help offset the expected hit from potential tariff hikes from the U.S. that stand to blunt a key growth engine for the world’s second-largest economy.

The tariffs risk comes at a tricky time for China, with growth in recent quarters more dependent on net exports than in other years, HSBC economists said in a recent report.

By some measures, China could cope well, as its exposure to overseas demand—and the U.S. specifically—has been steadily declining, chief Asia economist Frederic Neumann and others wrote in a report. That suggests that if China’s goods are excluded from the U.S., the loss to gross domestic product is manageable over time. But a “tariff cascade" in which other economies also impose trade curbs after Chinese producers redirect shipments that would have ended up in the U.S. would deal a bigger hit that’s far harder to offset with stimulus, the economists said.

It is unclear how quickly domestic demand can pick up the slack, particularly without a big step-up in stimulus like a vast expansion of the consumer goods trade-in program to boost household spending, they said.

Despite Beijing’s repeated pledges to revive domestic demand in recent years, Chinese consumers and companies have been reluctant to spend and invest as a prolonged property downturn drags on. That, coupled with a manufacturing drive that has led to excess capacity in some sectors, has kept inflation at bay, leaving Chinese decision makers grappling with stubborn deflationary pressures that undermine business confidence.

While the Chinese leadership has hinted that more fiscal support will come for the country’s wary consumers, little details have been revealed so far, with all eyes on March’s annual legislature session where lawmakers are expected to approve a stimulus package that includes more aggressive government borrowing.

Besides support for consumer products, the government will also allocate some funds to provide discounted loans for companies to upgrade their equipment, a senior official told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The total amount of funds raised through ultralong Treasury bonds to be used to support the equipment upgrade and consumer trade-in programs will increase significantly this year when compared with 2024, said Zhao Chenxin, a senior state planning official, adding that details will be made public at March’s gathering of lawmakers.

