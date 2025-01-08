China expands consumer subsidies to boost spending as tariff risk looms
SummaryThe move comes as Beijing intensifies efforts to convince cautious households to spend as rising external uncertainties threaten exports’ ability to prop up economic growth.
China is widening the scope of its consumer goods trade-in program this year, as Beijing intensifies efforts to convince cautious households to spend as rising external uncertainties threaten exports’ ability to prop up economic growth.
