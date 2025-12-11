China’s export machine is powering ahead even as the US tries to slow it down. Despite some of the steepest tariffs ever imposed by Washington, Chinese exports kept rising this year—and by end-November, the country’s trade surplus crossed $1 trillion for the first time.
Mint Explainer | What drove China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus—and why it matters
SummaryDespite a deepening domestic slowdown, Beijing’s factories are flooding world markets with ultra-cheap goods, pushing its trade surplus past $1 trillion and intensifying pressure on India and other economies.
