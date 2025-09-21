Why China’s exports have stayed resilient in the face of Trump’s tariffs
China has been preparing for a trade shock since tariffs were first imposed in 2018, during the previous Trump presidency. By the time tariffs were rolled out again in 2025, Chinese authorities had taken steps to de-risk exports.
Chinese goods exports grew 4.4% year-on-year in August. This was the slowest rate in six months and the worst performance since the US’s Donald Trump administration imposed tariffs on almost all economies. Exports to the US dropped by as much as 33%. It was partly the result of front-loading shipments earlier this year, but also because export orders have been put on hold while both sides await clarity on the evolving tariff situation.