Russia’s initial struggles in its invasion of Ukraine have offered a vivid illustration to China’s leaders of the military challenges if they tried to seize control of Taiwan through force.

The most prominent is the possibility of fierce resistance from local people defending their homes and sovereignty from any invasion.

“The chief surprise for Russia, which may well be the chief lesson that China takes, is the willingness of the Ukrainian people to fight it out," said Bernard Cole, a retired U.S. Navy captain and former professor at the National War College.

Russia’s experience also suggests that China would face rapid, globally coordinated economic retaliation from the U.S. and its allies. Taiwan would likely get military help as well, such as antitank and antiaircraft weapons that allies are sending to Ukraine, and possibly direct intervention by U.S. forces.

Yet analysts said it was unlikely that Beijing, having seen Russia’s troubles, would give up the option of absorbing Taiwan by force. Instead, Russia’s slow progress shows the value of overwhelming initial strikes that some analysts assume China would make in any assault on Taiwan.

“Chinese military thinking emphasizes a rapid escalation with great degrees of force in the initial stages of conflict, especially if you’re trying to get the other side to concede to negotiations to your position," said Oriana Skylar Mastro, an expert on the Chinese military at Stanford University.

The current war in Ukraine and any possible conflict over Taiwan aren’t perfect parallels, but the two situations resemble each other.

In each case, a great power desires to control a nearby territory with which it has close cultural, linguistic and historical ties. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long rejected democratically-ruled Ukraine’s basis for existing as an independent nation aligned with the West, while China’s Communist Party says Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island, should be governed from Beijing as part of China.

Beijing says force remains an option to absorb Taiwan. But, in a key contrast to Mr. Putin, who already seized parts of Ukraine in 2014, China hasn’t grabbed any Taiwanese territory and has given no concrete indication it plans to invade.

China would start any invasion with one advantage compared with Russia: an even bigger and better-equipped military. China has around one million ground troops, the largest navy in the world and a military budget more than three times as large as Russia and around 13 times the size of Taiwan’s budget.

Taiwan has its own advantages compared with Ukraine. China would have to carry out an amphibious assault across a 90-mile-wide sea channel, landing in heavily populated areas guarded by sea mines and coastal missile batteries. By contrast, most of the Russian soldiers invading Ukraine simply rode over the border on flat roads.

Assuming Chinese invaders did establish a toehold in Taiwan, they would face a similar dilemma to Russia’s—how to seize power without destroying the place that Communist propaganda describes as part of the motherland.

“If the invader can’t force capitulation within the first three to four days, it’s likely in for a grinding, protracted campaign," said Gabriel Collins of Rice University in Houston, who co-wrote a recent study of China’s political, economic and military strategy.

Taiwan’s leaders say they are improving readiness for any invasion, which has sometimes been questioned by U.S. strategists. Recent military-spending plans have focused on weapons to repel an invading force such as Harpoon antiship missiles. Tougher training for the military reserve starting this month is intended to give Taiwan a more effective and larger force to fight back.

Maj. Gen. Yu Wen-Zhen, an officer in Taiwan’s newly established All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency, said Wednesday that Taiwan was looking for lessons from the Ukraine military.

“We see that people in Ukraine are scrambling to fight for their country’s security and defending their homeland. We will continue to follow the situation," said Maj. Gen. Yu.

His comments were unusual because both China and Taiwan have expressed discomfort with the Ukraine analogy. Chinese government representatives have repeatedly said there is no comparison because, in their view, it is already indisputable that Taiwan is part of China and can never be independent. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said shortly after Russia began its invasion that Taiwan was well prepared for any Chinese attack.

Grant Newsham, a former U.S. Marine colonel who studies East Asian security, said China would likely note that Russia has failed to spark an uprising from Russian speakers in the east of Ukraine and others who might have been thought to sympathize with Moscow.

Beijing has long assumed Taiwanese would want to unify with the mainland as China’s power and prosperity increase, but opinion polls show Taiwanese feel their identity is distinct from the mainland—analogous to the situation in Ukraine where most of the population wants to be independent of Russia.

Moscow’s inability to quickly topple the Ukrainian leadership would also be noted by Beijing, Mr. Newsham said.

“Brave leaders can rally people who were thought to be demoralized and ready to crumble. China may be underestimating Taiwan in this regard," Mr. Newsham said. “Rather than terrorizing them into submission," an attack on Taiwan’s people “may indeed provoke greater resistance."

While Washington has purposely left ambiguity about its response to a war in Taiwan, many military analysts assume the U.S. would directly intervene to fight on Taiwan’s side, something President Biden has ruled out in Ukraine. Washington could get help behind the front lines from Japanese and other militaries.

U.S. military bases in southern Japan, a few hundred miles from Taiwan, as well as the U.S. Seventh Fleet, stationed near Tokyo, could allow for quick intervention if the U.S. chooses to defend Taiwan.

The Ukraine experience also suggests it would be possible to bring together a global coalition together quickly to hit the invader’s economy, although analysts say China’s far larger and more diversified economy compared with Russia might make it more able to endure sanctions.

Taken together, the lessons from Ukraine seem to offer a cautionary tale to Beijing’s leaders and might reduce the chance they would gamble on a Taiwan invasion. But Dr. Mastro of Stanford said Russia’s stumbles were unlikely to have changed the Chinese calculus.

“I think the main thing for China is to hone its capabilities, especially with an amphibious invasion, and make sure it has the confidence so that once it decides ‘OK, we’re ready to go’ they go," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

