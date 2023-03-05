China favors chips, AI executives over internet tycoons at top political meeting5 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- Seats once reserved for executives of internet companies are redistributed as Beijing braces for technological challenges from Washington.
A number of prominent Chinese internet executives have been left out of the country’s top political meetings in Beijing this week, giving way to experts in artificial intelligence and semiconductors as Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s priorities shift amid rising technology competition with the U.S.
