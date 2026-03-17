India has eased investment rules for countries with which it shares a land border, clearing the way for China-backed foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.
FDI from China: From Thailand to Brazil, global lessons for India’s cautious playbook
SummaryAs India cautiously opens its doors to Chinese FDI, it must learn from global experiences. The potential for economic growth is substantial, but the risks to local industries and innovation are also significant.
India has eased investment rules for countries with which it shares a land border, clearing the way for China-backed foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More