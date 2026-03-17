FDI from China: From Thailand to Brazil, global lessons for India’s cautious playbook

There were strict localization rules: the ratio of locally produced to imported EVs was staggered to increase from 1 in 2024 to 3 by 2027. But Chinese EV producers are highly vertically integrated and don’t need local suppliers. Further, the traditional auto part suppliers in Thailand tend to be small units without expertise in battery production or software processes, both critical to EVs. Thus, they were left out of the EV boom: in 2023, over 10 auto parts firms closed, and production was down by 30%.