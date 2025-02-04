China on February 4 said that it has filed a complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against President Donald Trump's “malicious” tariffs, according to an AFP report.

The report cited an official statement from Beijing say that the complaint was registed “to defend its legitimate rights and interests” in response to hiked US tariffs on Chinese goods.

“China has filed a case against the US tariff measures under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism,” the commerce ministry said in a statement, adding the US actions were of a “malicious nature”, the report added.