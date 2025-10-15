China files WTO complaint against India over ‘unfair advantage’ in EV and battery subsidies — Here's what we know

China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over India allegedly giving its domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage over the electric vehicle (EV) and battery subsidies in the nation, reported the news agency Reuters, citing the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

According to the agency report, the Chinese Commerce Ministry also claimed that India's alleged ‘unfair competitive advantage’ move is to undermine the national interest of China in international trade.

The Ministry also highlighted that China will take “firm measures” to safeguard the rights and interests of its domestic industries.

According to an earlier report from the agency, China accounted for nearly two-thirds of global electric vehicle (EV) sales, contributing almost 1.3 million units, as per Rho Motion data, a market research firm.

China's complaint to the WTO comes amid media reports that India may launch a National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) programme, which aims to ensure the availability of rare earth elements within the nation.

India's mineral stockpile programme According to a report from the news portal The Economic Times, the Indian central government is set to launch a National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) programme.

This programme aims to ensure the availability of rare earth elements within the nation and promote the expansion of domestic rare earth mineral production in India.

These rare earth minerals are essential for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and other green energy technology developments. This move may potentially turn out in India's favour after China's decision to impose restrictions on the export of these elements.