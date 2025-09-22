China floats K visa as Trump tightens H1-B rules: A $100,000 replacement? Check start date, eligibility and more

Amid concerns over US' new H-1B visa rules, China is preparing to roll out a "K visa" on October 1 to attract young professionals. As per reports, the launch of this new visa category underscores China’s emphasis on attracting “next generation” scientists and researchers.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced a hefty $1,00,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, triggering panic and confusion as Indians dominate the H-1B programme and many rely on H-1Bs to work and stay in the US. A day later, the White House clarified that the fee was a one-off and applied only to new applicants.

While the US tightens its visa regime, the focus has now shifted to China's soon-to-be-launched new type of visa—the K visa. State-run news agency Xinhua reported in August this year that China will issue K visas — offering qualified professionals from across the world the opportunity to come to the country and explore work opportunities.

The K-Visa is aimed at attracting young science and technology talent and does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation. Here's all you need to know about China's K-Visa:

When will China's K-Visa come into effect? The K-Visa will take effect on October 1. According to Xinhua news agency, the new visa category was approved by the State Council and signed into law by Premier Li Qiang in August as part of amendments to the country's entry and exit regulations.

How many visa types does China have? China will add the K-Visa category to its existing 12 ordinary visa types, available to eligible science and technology professionals.

Separately, China has also announced visa-free entry for tourists from over 40 countries for short-term stays to boost travel.

What does China's K visa offer? According to local media, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, science and technology, and relevant entrepreneurial and business activities after entering China.

China's K visa: Who is eligible? Who can apply? Young STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduates and professionals in education/research can apply for K visa.

The Chinese Ministry of Justice said that the K visa targets foreign youth who have graduated from reputed universities or research institutions in China or abroad with a bachelor’s degree or higher in STEM fields.

Applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation. It will, however, be based on age, educational background, or work experience criteria of the applicant.

The K visa applicants must submit supporting documents, including proof of qualifications and evidence of professional or research engagement.

Individuals may wish to consider engaging a qualified immigration adviser to consult on the rules, discuss conditions for eligibility, and establish the proper steps for making an application.

How is K visa different from other Chinese visas? The K visa offers several advantages over China’s 12 ordinary visa categories. Compared to the existing visa types, K visas is more flexible, offering holders more convenience in terms of the number of permitted entries, validity period, and duration of stay. It allows multiple entries, longer validity, and extended stays.

In addition to flexibility, applicants don’t need a local employer invitation. Holders can also participate in academic, scientific, technological, cultural, entrepreneurial, and business exchanges.

The application process will also be more streamlined.

Why China's K visa matters? According to Gulf News, the K visa complements China’s R visa for high-level talent (introduced in 2013). It specifically targets young professionals in science and technology. It allows holders to "organise activities more flexibly," and "promote scientific and technological cultural exchanges."

This new visa opens up a new pathway for entry into China for work purposes; it may be subject to additional approvals by the PRC authorities, KPMG.com reported.

What are the risks involved? China’s high operational costs, regulatory hurdles, and political risks make full relocation unlikely. Experts warned that "while China’s K visa opens opportunities for talent mobility, full-scale relocation of IT operations from the US is financially risky."