China opens more sectors to foreign investment
SummaryChina deepened its push to further open up the economy, eliminating restrictions on the manufacturing sector and expanding opportunities for foreign investment in the health sector.
China deepened its push to further open up the economy, eliminating restrictions on the manufacturing sector and expanding opportunities for foreign investment in the health sector in an effort to revive growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more