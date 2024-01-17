China GDP grew around 5.2% in 2023 without relying on 'massive stimulus', Premier Li says at Davos
China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the government’s official growth target for the year without relying on “massive stimulus,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Davos, Switzerland.
China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the government’s official growth target for the year without relying on “massive stimulus," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Davos, Switzerland.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message