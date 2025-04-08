China GDP growth forecast slashed to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025: Citi flags external risks over tariff hikes

  • China GDP growth forecast slashed to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025: Citi flags external risks over tariff hikes 

Livemint
Published8 Apr 2025, 03:26 PM IST
China's GDP grew 6.3% in the second quarter of FY23-24
China’s GDP grew 6.3% in the second quarter of FY23-24(AP)

Citi cut China's GDP growth forecast to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025, citing rising external risks.

Citi said in a note that high tariffs could drag China's growth further by at least 1.5 percentage points on an annualised basis, with an extra impact of about 0.6 percentage points in 2025.

It also expected China's domestic policy to focus more on expanding demand, with possible central bank policy rate cuts.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEconomyChina GDP growth forecast slashed to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025: Citi flags external risks over tariff hikes
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Economy

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.