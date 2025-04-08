China GDP growth forecast slashed to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025: Citi flags external risks over tariff hikes 

Citi cut China's GDP growth forecast to 4.2% from 4.7% for 2025, citing rising external risks.
Citi said in a note that high tariffs could drag China's growth further by at least 1.5 percentage points on an annualised basis, with an extra impact of about 0.6 percentage points in 2025.
It also expected China's domestic policy to focus more on expanding demand, with possible central bank policy rate cuts.
