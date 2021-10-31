China’s blueprints for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, landing ahead of two global summits in Europe, have disappointed climate advocates who had hoped for an ambitious road map from Beijing.

A recent power crisis in China delayed the plans and prompted Beijing policy makers to give priority to energy security—adding wiggle room for how to reach the country’s climate goals.

In recent revisions to one of the blueprints, mention of building new coal plants was added and some renewable-energy targets were dropped, according to a person familiar with the revisions.

“This shift in position ties Chinese climate negotiators’ hands in agreeing to ambitious coal outcomes on the global stage," said Byford Tsang, a senior policy adviser at the climate think tank E3G.

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, who are meeting this weekend in Rome, are split over phasing out coal use, with China one of the major holdouts against setting an end date, along with India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Russia, people familiar with the discussion say.

A shift by China also imperils the prospect of “consigning coal to history," a stated goal of Alok Sharma, the president-designate of COP26, the nearly two-week international climate summit in Glasgow set to start Sunday.

China’s Nationally Determined Contribution, a document outlining a country’s climate actions to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, was submitted to the United Nations on Thursday.

At last year’s U.N. General Assembly, China’s President Xi Jinping updated the wording for when China’s carbon emissions would peak, to before 2030 from around 2030, and said the country would reach net zero emissions before 2060. Some advanced economies have been asking China to move the date forward further.

China released the first part of its domestic road map on Oct. 24, with more concrete plans to follow.

Both documents mainly reaffirmed the two headline targets set by Mr. Xi last year. They also reiterated other targets he had set in December 2020, such as lowering the carbon intensity of the Chinese economy—a measure of carbon emissions relative to gross domestic product—by 65% compared with 2005 levels, aiming to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in its energy mix to around 25%, and bringing its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1,200 GW—all by 2030.

China’s climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, had told his European counterparts in late September that China’s carbon road map would be unveiled in early October, according to people familiar with the discussions. But there was a delay after officials were tasked with rewriting some passages, said the person familiar with the revisions.

As part of its road map, China’s State Council on Tuesday released an action plan on how China plans to reach its carbon-dioxide peak before 2030, with a reference to how new construction of coal plants needs to adhere to international energy-efficiency standards.

The reference jumped out. An earlier version of the plan had made no mention of new construction of coal-fired power plants, the person said, adding that a few renewable energy targets had also been dropped from the final version.

An energy crisis triggered by a coal-supply shortage began to engulf China in September, affecting factories, supply chains, offices and households. On Oct. 9, Premier Li Keqiang told China’s National Energy Commission that China would need to take the recent crisis into account when mapping its climate road map, stressing the importance of energy security, according to a readout of the meeting by state news agency Xinhua.

Coal powers around 56% of China’s industry-heavy economy. In April, Mr. Xi said that China would start reducing its coal consumption after 2025 but didn’t name an end date to coal use.

Climate experts don’t expect China to change its headline numbers. While Beijing may settle for a slower pace for now, giving some provinces more time to start slashing emissions, it still intends to stick to its overall climate goals and direction, according to people familiar with China’s climate position.

