China gives itself wiggle room on climate change ahead of COP26

Both documents mainly reaffirmed the two headline targets set by Mr. Xi last year. They also reiterated other targets he had set in December 2020, such as lowering the carbon intensity of the Chinese economy—a measure of carbon emissions relative to gross domestic product—by 65% compared with 2005 levels, aiming to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in its energy mix to around 25%, and bringing its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1,200 GW—all by 2030.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}