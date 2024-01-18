China goes all in on green industry to jolt ailing economy

Economists at Goldman Sachs concur, calculating that investment in New Three industries in the years ahead won’t be enough to offset the drag from China’s wider challenges. In a recent report, they estimated that the continuing property slump and declining production of traditional autos would shave 0.5 percentage points off annual growth in the years through 2027—even after accounting for lavish investment in EVs, batteries and renewables. The net impact on jobs would also be negative, they found, since construction tends to be more job-heavy than modern manufacturing. The investment bank anticipates annual growth in China will slow to around 4.5% this year and 3.7% in 2027.