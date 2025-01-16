China has a $1 trillion head start in any tariff fight

China’s goods surplus with the U.S. in 2024 was $360 billion, 23% larger in dollar terms than it was when Trump imposed tariffs in January 2018. The U.S. has reduced the share of its imports that come directly from China, though it still relies on Chinese factories for electronic goods, plastics and pharmaceuticals. It also now vacuums up products made in places such as Vietnam and Mexico with Chinese parts, often in Chinese-owned factories.