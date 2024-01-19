China has a new youth jobless rate. Some economists are ignoring it.
Stella Yifan Xie , Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jan 2024, 04:25 PM IST
SummaryThe country released a lower number based on a new methodology that has some scratching their heads.
HONG KONG—After going dark for months, China has finally released a revised youth unemployment rate. Spoiler alert: It’s lower.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less