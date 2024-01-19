China has a new youth jobless rate. Some economists are ignoring it.

Excluding full-time students from unemployment rolls altogether is unusual. Other countries, including the U.S. and nations in Europe, treat full-time students much the same as anyone else. In the U.S., if a student has been looking for a job within the past month, and is able to start work within two weeks, then they count as unemployed—even if they are enrolled in high school or college. If they aren’t looking for work, they are categorized as outside the labor force.