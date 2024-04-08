China holiday activity tops prepandemic levels, adds to recovery signs
SummaryChina’s weak consumer activity got a temporary boost from the Qingming holiday ended Saturday, during which more travelers hit the road, adding to signs of green shoots in the world’s second-largest economy.
