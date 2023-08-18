China in need for a big debt restructuring, says legendary investor Ray Dalio1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
A big enthusiast and investor in China, Dalio said reducing the debt burden is never an easy task. However, in the case of China, he believes deleveraging can be more manageable because most of its debt is in domestic currency and is held by its citizens.
Legendary investor Ray Dalio on Thursday said that the world's second largest economy China is overdue in conducting a “big debt restructuring."
