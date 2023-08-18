comScore
China in need for a big debt restructuring, says legendary investor Ray Dalio

 1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

A big enthusiast and investor in China, Dalio said reducing the debt burden is never an easy task. However, in the case of China, he believes deleveraging can be more manageable because most of its debt is in domestic currency and is held by its citizens.

Ray Dalio’s $125 billion hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, in which he is also a member of the operating board, is an investor in China and also offers funds for Chinese investors. (Image: Reuters)

Legendary investor Ray Dalio on Thursday said that the world's second largest economy China is overdue in conducting a “big debt restructuring."

“As for the debt and the economy, there is an obvious need for a big debt restructuring of the sort that Zhu Rongji engineered in the late 1990s, just much bigger," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Dalio referred to the former Chinese premier who reformed lumbering state-owned enterprises and said, “China is overdue in doing it."

A big enthusiast and investor in China, Dalio said reducing the debt burden is never an easy task. However, in the case of China, he believes deleveraging can be more manageable because most of its debt is in domestic currency and is held by its citizens.

“A well-done restructuring happens in a balanced way. I call that a ‘beautiful deleveraging.’ It balances deflationary defaults/restructurings with inflationary printing of money/debt monetization to spread out the burden," Dalio wrote.

He believes China is overdue in doing this and said, “It needs to follow this beautiful deleveraging process now because the debt-burdened balance sheets and burdensome debt service payments are freezing the economy, especially at the provincial level and most especially in some of the poorest provinces."

The latest blow to the slowing Chinese economy came from its crisis-hit real estate sector with Evergrande Group filing for bankruptcy protection in the US.

Read here: China's real estate giant Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in US, seeks restructuring deal

Dalio’s $125 billion hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, in which he is also a member of the operating board, is an investor in China and also offers funds for Chinese investors.

Last year, Bridgewater doubled its fund assets in China to more than 20 billion yuan ($2.74 billion), cementing its position as the biggest foreign hedge fund in the country, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Dalio expects that one day the United States, Europe, and Japan will probably have to do their own deleveragings.

