Economy
India to take on China on GI listings by tapping goods district-wise
Summary
- While India has over 640 GI-tagged products, this is far behind China's 7,247.
- Many Indian GI varieties of mangoes are now being grown in other countries, including China.
New Delhi: With an eye on China, India is intensifying efforts to expand the number of Geographical Indication (GI) products to scale up exports and secure premium pricing in global markets, two people aware of the development said.
