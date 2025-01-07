How China, India will navigate Trump’s bid for ‘tariffs, and tariffs alone’

Subsidy lever

While China's global trade has shown resilience, it recognises that a tariff war with the US will not help its economy. In a meeting with heads of financial institutions last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said there would be no winners in tariff, trade and technology wars. For the US, it's not just about tariffs, it is also about investments. Many US businesses—including Elon Musk, an influential figure in the new Trump administration—have manufacturing plants in China. American businesses invested about $34 billion as foreign direct investment in China 2023, up 38% from their previous five-year average.