Why China is defying global inflationary tide—and what it means for the world

Puneet Kumar AroraJaydeep Mukherjee
6 min read28 Oct 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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Rising energy and commodity costs are increasing manufacturers' expenses, but weak consumer demand limits their ability to pass higher costs on to buyers.(AFP)
Summary
Amid a global energy crisis, China’s inflation remains low. Deep structural flaws and a housing slump continue to threaten a global economic spillover.

Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures stemming from the West Asia crisis. But China’s inflation remains stubbornly below the government’s 2% target. While China’s strategic oil reserves have cushioned some energy price shocks, it’s deeper structural weaknesses that have continued to fuel disinflation. Sluggish domestic demand, a prolonged real estate slump and persistent industrial overcapacity are weighing on prices. Prolonged price declines risk triggering a vicious cycle, as households postpone purchases and businesses defer investment amid weakening demand. The consequences could extend beyond China’s borders, as cheaper manufactured goods and weaker commodity demand transmit disinflationary pressures to the global economy, intensifying global competition and trade tensions. This was evident during much of 2025. Despite the current inflationary pressures, China’s disinflationary trend remains a structural risk for the world.

Uneven dynamics

China’s retail inflation remained close to zero or negative for much of 2025, even as other major economies continued to experience positive inflation. This divergence has only widened during the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has intensified global energy-price pressures. In September 2026, China’s retail inflation stood at just 0.9%, compared with 3.7% in the US, 3.8% in the eurozone and 5.5% in India. China’s subdued inflation is notable, given its status as a major energy importer, which would ordinarily make it more vulnerable to rising global oil prices.

This suggests that domestic disinflationary pressures, alongside the availability of strategic oil reserves, have offset much of the impact of external cost shocks. In economies where demand has remained relatively resilient, such as the US and the Eurozone, higher energy and input costs have translated more readily into consumer prices. Japan, meanwhile, saw inflation moderate from 4% in January 2025 to 2.1% in September 2026, reflecting easing food-price pressures, including the stabilization of rice prices following their sharp surge in 2025, as well as government measures to cushion household energy costs.

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Strategic shield

Part of the reason the West Asia energy crisis has not translated into a full-blown inflationary surge in China is its substantial strategic oil reserves, among the world’s largest. Estimated strategic oil inventories rose from 1.40 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 1.54 billion in the first quarter of 2026, before easing to 1.49 billion barrels in the second quarter. This buffer allowed Beijing to manage supply disruptions while curbing crude imports and temporarily restricting refined-fuel exports. Meanwhile, China’s electric-vehicle (EV) transition has also reduced its exposure to oil shocks. New-energy vehicles, including battery EVs, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles, accounted for a record 67% of passenger-car retail sales in September 2026. However, this domestic cushion is not unlimited. China’s fuel stocks have been depleting, while replenishing supplies has become increasingly expensive. Disrupted Gulf shipments, constrained Iranian exports and reduced Venezuelan supplies are forcing refiners to seek alternative crude sources in the global market, exposing China to higher import cost pressures.

Producer pressures

Even as consumer inflation remains subdued, China’s factory-gate prices are surging, with producer price inflation (PPI) reaching 5% in September 2026, its fastest pace in more than four years. PPI inflation turned positive in March after 41 consecutive months of deflation, which was driven largely by industrial overcapacity and intense price competition among manufacturers. Since April, rising global commodity and energy costs have pushed up manufacturing expenses. Supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict have further intensified these pressures, particularly in fuel processing, chemicals and non-ferrous metals. Yet, the pass-through to consumers remains limited. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained unchanged at 1% year-on-year in September. This widening gap between producer and consumer prices presents a dilemma for Chinese manufacturers: rising input costs are squeezing margins, but weak domestic demand limits their ability to pass these increases on to consumers. If energy and commodity prices remain elevated, cost pressures could eventually feed into consumer prices, although persistently weak demand may continue to constrain this transmission.

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Housing fallout

China’s prolonged housing slump lies at the heart of its subdued domestic consumption and weakening consumer confidence. Residential property accounts for an estimated 70% of Chinese household assets, making it the principal store of wealth for many families. Years of debt-fuelled construction and speculative investment left developers heavily leveraged, while Beijing’s crackdown on excessive borrowing in 2020-21 triggered a liquidity crisis, leading to defaults, stalled projects and falling sales. Demographic headwinds, a growing inventory of unsold homes and uncertainty over unfinished apartments have continued to deter buyers from making fresh purchases. The downturn has persisted despite policy support and rising disposable incomes. Official data show that real per capita disposable income grew by 4.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while per capita consumption expenditure rose by a slower 2.7%. Income from property increased by just 1.1% during the same period, highlighting the weakness in property-related earnings. With declining home values eroding household wealth, Chinese households remain uncertain about their financial security, prompting greater precautionary saving, restraining consumption and reinforcing the disinflationary cycle.

Global spillovers

China’s weak domestic demand is increasingly being offset by exports, raising the risk that its disinflationary forces will spread to the global economy. While retail sales grew by just 1.1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, exports rose by 14.6% in the first eight months, highlighting the growing importance of external demand in sustaining China’s economy.

Years of investment-led expansion, industrial subsidies and intense domestic competition have created excess capacity in several manufacturing sectors, including EVs, batteries and machinery. With Chinese households reluctant to spend and inventories accumulating, manufacturers have stronger incentives to seek overseas markets, sometimes by cutting export prices. For consumers worldwide, cheaper Chinese goods can help contain inflation, particularly when energy and other input costs are rising. However, the same trend can squeeze profit margins, weaken domestic manufacturers, and intensify trade tensions.

Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Also Read | China is now the world’s great oil power

About the Authors

Puneet Kumar Arora

Puneet is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University, where he teaches courses in statistics, econometrics, and applied economic analysis. He has been an independent contributor to Mint since June 2021, writing regularly for the Plain Facts section. His work focuses on simplifying complex economic ideas using data-driven insights and empirical tools. Drawing on his teaching experience, he translates technical concepts into clear and accessible narratives for a general audience. His writing combines statistical analysis with current economic developments to explain trends in a way that is both rigorous and easy to understand. <br><br>Puneet’s professional experience includes research and writing across sectors such as infrastructure, telecom, and energy, which strengthens his ability to interpret macroeconomic trends in a practical context. He has written extensively on a wide range of macroeconomic and policy issues, including India’s efforts to build globally competitive professional services firms, the economics of domestic social media platforms, the role of comparative advantage in shaping trade outcomes, the country’s nuclear energy pivot, bank consolidation, monetary policy transmission, and critical assessments of free trade agreements in a fragmenting global economy. He brings an interdisciplinary perspective to his work, connecting academic tools with real-world applications.<br><br>Puneet believes that data should be used not only to inform but also to communicate clearly, making economic analysis relevant, credible, and accessible to a wider readership.

Jaydeep Mukherjee

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areas of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.

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